BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Holding acquires Village 52 SA

Sept 7 (Reuters) - HIAG Immobilien Holding AG :

* Said on Tuesday acquires Village 52 SA

* Village 52 SA owns the former production site of the listed company Leclanché in Yverdon-les-Bains (VD) with a surface area of approximately 19,800 m2 and a usable area of about 17,000 m2

* Annualised property income amounts to 1.5 million Swiss francs ($1.55 million), and 82 percent of the space floor is currently leased

