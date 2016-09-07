FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Holding acquires Village 52 SA
September 7, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Holding acquires Village 52 SA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - HIAG Immobilien Holding AG :

* Said on Tuesday acquires Village 52 SA

* Village 52 SA owns the former production site of the listed company Leclanché in Yverdon-les-Bains (VD) with a surface area of approximately 19,800 m2 and a usable area of about 17,000 m2

* Annualised property income amounts to 1.5 million Swiss francs ($1.55 million), and 82 percent of the space floor is currently leased

$1 = 0.9684 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

