Sept 7 (Reuters) - Taxus Fund SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Quadro Investment SA transferred its entire 89.47 pct stake in Taxus Fund to Fundacja na rzecz Polskiej Innowacyjnosci as donation

* Quadro Investment SA and Fundacja na rzecz Polskiej Innowacyjnosci are units affiliated to Krzysztof Bzymek, the company's CEO

