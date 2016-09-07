FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sports Direct shareholder Standard Life Investments votes against board
September 7, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sports Direct shareholder Standard Life Investments votes against board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) -

* Sports Direct shareholder Standard Life Investments, the fund arm of insurer Standard Life, says it has voted against the firm's remuneration report and against the reappointment of all of the non-executive directors at the firm's AGM.

* Head of Stewardship and Environmental, Social and Governance Investment at Standard Life Investment, Euan Stirling, says the fund manager had engaged with Sports Direct's board "over many years, sadly to little effect. The responses to our enquiries have been either unconvincing or non existent"

* Stirling says would like to see Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley "with a role, title and responsibilities that reflect his influence as majority shareholder and founder of the business".

* Stirling says wants a full and independent review of governance at Sports Direct, asks board to commit to this course of action. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

