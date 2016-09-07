FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Arcam board member sells 31,000 shares-Swedish FSA
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 7, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Arcam board member sells 31,000 shares-Swedish FSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 7 (Reuters) - ** Henrik Hedlund, board member at industrial 3D printer maker Arcam, has sold 31,000 shares in the firm, according to an update of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's (FSA) insider registry on Wednesday ** Link to registry: bit.ly/2buiSTx ** Shares sold for 290 SEK/share, totalling around 9 mln SEK ($1.06 million) ** Industrial giant General Electric announced a 285 SEK/share bid for Arcam on Tuesday ** At 1058 GMT, Arcam shares rise 2.5 pct to 292 SEK

$1 = 8.4565 Swedish crowns Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.