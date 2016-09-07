Arcam board member sells 31,000 shares-Swedish FSA

STOCKHOLM, Sept 7 (Reuters) - ** Henrik Hedlund, board member at industrial 3D printer maker Arcam, has sold 31,000 shares in the firm, according to an update of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's (FSA) insider registry on Wednesday ** Link to registry: bit.ly/2buiSTx ** Shares sold for 290 SEK/share, totalling around 9 mln SEK ($1.06 million) ** Industrial giant General Electric announced a 285 SEK/share bid for Arcam on Tuesday ** At 1058 GMT, Arcam shares rise 2.5 pct to 292 SEK

$1 = 8.4565 Swedish crowns Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard