BRIEF-Eldorado Gold provides updated outlook

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp

* Eldorado provides updated outlook

* Capital investments remains prudent, and funds are currently being allocated to internal growth pipeline

* Sees 2017 total capital budget $500-580 million

* Says gold production is expected to increase by 110% over 2017 totals to over 830,000 ounces in 2020

* Sees all-in sustaining cash costs to decline to under $650 per ounce as part of 2020 targets

* Expects to produce between 310,000 - 320,000 ounces of gold per year through 2020 in turkey

* Expects to produce gold through 2020 at average cash costs of $490 per ounce in turkey