#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eldorado Gold sees 2017 gold production of 375,000 oz to 420,000 oz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp :

* Eldorado provides updated outlook

* Expects to produce between 310,000 - 320,000 ounces of gold per year through 2020 at average cash costs of $490/ ounce in Turkey

* Says over $1 billion in total liquidity expected for year-end 2016

* Sees 2017 total gold production 375,000 - 420,000 oz

* Sees 2017 total cash costs of $450 - $500/oz

* Capital investments remains prudent, and funds are currently being allocated to internal growth pipeline

* Sees 2017 total capital budget $500-580 million

* Says gold production is expected to increase by 110% over 2017 totals to over 830,000 ounces in 2020

* Sees all-in sustaining cash costs to decline to under $650 per ounce as part of 2020 targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
