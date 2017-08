Sept 8 (Reuters) - Nordicom A/S :

* Said on Wednesday Park Street Asset Management Limited increased on Sept. 7 its shareholding in Nordicom to 43.55 pct of Nordicom's share capital and voting rights

* Ownership increase to 43.55 pct triggers mandatory takeover offer under Danish law

* Said Park Street Asset Management Limited is to disclose its Offer Document and Offer Announcement within four weeks as of Sept. 7

