BRIEF-Dmail Group H1 net result turns to profit of EUR 33.7 mln

* Said on Wednesday that it reported H1 total revenue of 14.0 million euros versus 13.3 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit of 33.7 million euros ($37.9 million) versus loss of 5.2 million euros a year ago
* Said that the H1 net result was boosted by positive non-recurring items and by the debt restructuring related to the composition with creditors
* Said it restated its H1 2015 financial data
