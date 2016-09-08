FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dmail Group H1 net result turns to profit of EUR 33.7 mln
September 8, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dmail Group H1 net result turns to profit of EUR 33.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Dmail Group SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported H1 total revenue of 14.0 million euros versus 13.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit of 33.7 million euros ($37.9 million) versus loss of 5.2 million euros a year ago

* Said that the H1 net result was boosted by positive non-recurring items and by the debt restructuring related to the composition with creditors

* Said it restated its H1 2015 financial data

$1 = 0.8884 euros Gdynia Newsroom

