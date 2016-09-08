FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Navistar International Corp Q3 loss per share $0.42
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Navistar International Corp Q3 loss per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp

* Navistar reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.42

* Q3 revenue $2.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.18 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $8.2 billion to $8.6 billion

* Sees adjusted EBITDA of $550 million - $600 million for fiscal year 2016

* Expects Volkswagen alliance to be accretive beginning in first year

* FY2016 revenue view $8.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects cumulative synergies for Navistar to ramp up to at least $500 million over first five years from Volkswagen deal

* By year five, it expects alliance will generate annual synergies of at least $200 million for Navistar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.