* Says has obtained distribution rights in the Swedish, Danish and Norwegian markets for diagnostic T2Dx 1.1 instrument and related T2Candida reagent supplies for rapid diagnosis of sepsis through an exclusive agreement from T2 Biosystems Inc. (Lexington, Massachusetts, United States)

