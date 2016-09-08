FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Postal Savings Bank of China sets price range for US$8.1bn IPO
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Postal Savings Bank of China sets price range for US$8.1bn IPO

Fiona Lau

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 8 (IFR) - Postal Savings Bank of China has set a target of HK$57bn-$63bn (US$7.3bn-$8.1bn) from its Hong Kong IPO after lining up five cornerstone investors to buy most of the shares, according to sources close to the plans.

The Chinese lender is looking to sell about 12.2bn H-shares at an indicative price range of HK$4.68-$5.18, the sources said. The range represents a 2016 P/B of 0.94-1.02, according to one of the sources.

PSBC is planning to sell about 75% of the float to five cornerstone investors, said two of the sources. The biggest of those, China State Shipbuilding, will invest US$2.5bn, Shanghai International Port Group will take US$2bn and the HNA group US$1bn.

Bookbuilding will start on September 13 and pricing will be on September 20. Listing is scheduled for September 28.

The listing of PSBC, China's biggest lender by branches, is set to be the world's largest since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group went public through a US$25bn IPO in 2014. Proceeds will be used to replenish its capital.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CICC, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are joint sponsors on the IPO. UBS is the sole financial adviser. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Editing by Steve Garton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.