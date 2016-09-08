BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of Dutch indices

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* Announces quarterly review of the AEX, AMX and AScX indices

* ASR Nederland NV and Philips Lighting BV to be included in the AMX index

* NSI NV and Koninklijke Wessanen NV to be removed from the AMX index

* Basic Fit NV, ForFarmers NV, NSI, Sif Holding NV and Wessanen to be included in the AScX index

* AND International Publishers NV, DPA Group NV , Holland Colours NV, Koninklijke Brill NV and Neways Electronics International NV to be removed from the AScX index

* Changes will be effective as of Sept. 19 Source text: bit.ly/2cwCu9f Further company coverage: