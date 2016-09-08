BRIEF-Colgate-Palmolive sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.39per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.39per share
Sept 8 Inscape Corp :
* Inscape announces first quarter results
* Inscape Corp qtrly revenue growth of 57.9% to $24.1 million versus same quarter prior year
* Q1 loss per share C$0.11
* 18% increase in Q1 sales over previous quarter
* Crescent Point announces increased capital expenditures of CDN$600 million in 2016 and 2017, upwardly revised guidance and a CDN$650 million bought deal financing
* Announces formation of regulatory services group