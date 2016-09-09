FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EBC Solicitors updates on its engagement in Graphene Solutions
#Financials
September 9, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-EBC Solicitors updates on its engagement in Graphene Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - EBC Solicitors SA :

* Said on Thursday that, answering to its shareholders' questions, it has not sold or obliged to sell shares in its portfolio company, Graphene Solutions sp. z o.o.

* Said that, according to its knowledge, shares of Graphene Solutions acquired recently by Erne Ventures were acquired from Inkubit sp. z o.o.

* Said that currently, after increase in Graphene Solutions's capital, EBC Solicitors through its unit Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii SA, holds 1,749 shares of Graphene Solutions

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
