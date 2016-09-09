BRIEF-Erne Ventures receives information on income tax exemption

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Erne Ventures SA :

* Said on Thursday that it received from the Director of the Tax Chamber in Warsaw an individual interpretation regarding the application of the exemption from income tax on sale of shares

* Said that interpretation confirms that upon fulfiling all the conditions under the bill from Sept. 25, 2015, the company can be exempted from tax on acquisition of shares in 2016 and 2017

* Said it will be exempt from income tax in the amount of 285,000 zlotys ($74,250) from the profit in the amount of 1.5 million zlotys from sale of The Farm 51 Group SA shares in H1 2016

