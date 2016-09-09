FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Umberto Gandini to join AS Roma management as of Sept. 12
September 9, 2016 / 11:10 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Umberto Gandini to join AS Roma management as of Sept. 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - AS Roma SpA :

* Said on Thursday that Umberto Gandini will join the management as of Sept. 12

* The board will propose Umberto Gandini by co-optation as substitute of board member Italo Zanzi and will also propose to grant him operational powers

* Umberto Gandini worked for 23 years for Italian football club AC Milan as organising director and in the last year as member of the board

* Announced on May 31 that Italo Zanzi resigned as CEO and member of the board of AS Roma, effective as of June 30

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

