BRIEF-Oncology Venture incorporates 2X Oncology Inc., a Women's Cancer Company in the US

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Oncology Venture Sweden AB :

* Says has incorporated an oncology therapeutics spin-out, 2X Oncology Inc., in the US

* The company is a Women's Cancer precision medicine company focused on advancing the development of promising, novel clinical-stage cancer drugs

* The initial therapeutic focus of 2X Oncology will be unmet medical needs in Breast Cancer and Ovarian Cancer

* The spin-out will work in close collaboration with Oncology Venture, utilizing OV's Nordic network

Source text: bit.ly/2cIcAjg

Further company coverage: