BRIEF-New Equity Venture unit carries out new share issue

Sept 9 (Reuters) - New Equity Venture Int. AB (NEVI) :
* Says its unit Future Gaming Group Int. AB, owned by NEVI in 80 pct, carries out new share issue
* Following new share issue NEVI's holding in Future Gaming Group will fall to 72 pct
* New share issue in Future Gaming Group to be carried out at company value 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.36 million) (pre-money) and brings company 2.0 million crowns
Source text: bit.ly/2cj3xHy
$1 = 8.4716 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom