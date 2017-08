Sept 9 (Reuters) - Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd:

* Says awards 152.9 million Malaysian ringgit ($37.6 million)automatic fare collection contract for MRT Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya line to Indra Sistemas SA and Rasma Corporation Consortium

* Indra Sistemas SA holds 80 percent equity in the consortium while the remaining 20 percent stake is held by Rasma Corporation

