FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Russian low-cost airline Pobeda to lease five Boeing 737s
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russian low-cost airline Pobeda to lease five Boeing 737s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) -

** Russian low-cost airline Pobeda (Victory), owned by Aeroflot, will lease five Boeing 737-800 airplanes from Chinese BOC Aviation, a source close to the national carrier's board of directors told Reuters

** Representatives of Pobeda and Aeroflot declined to comment

** Pobeda, which currently operates 12 Boeing 737s, will increase its fleet to 17 planes

** The low-cost airline takes the planes in operational leasing for 10-year period, BOC Aviation will start deliveries of the planes in 2017, the source said

** Pobeda was established two years ago in place of Dobrolyot (Good Flight), grounded by Western sanctions

For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.