BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of French indices

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* Announced on Friday quarterly review of the CAC family indices

* Dassault Aviation SA to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index

* Dassault Aviation to be included in the SBF 120 index

* Direct Energie SA, Fleury Michon SA, Kaufman & Broad SA, Linedata Services SA & Maisons du Monde SA to be included in the CAC small index

* Acanthe Development SE, Akka Technologies SE , Altarea SCA, ANF Immobilier SA, Argan SA, Cegedim SA, FFP SA, Herige SA, LISI, Medtech SA, Netgem SA, Neurones SA, Officciis Properties, TFF Group SA, Thermador Groupe, Union Financiere de France, Vetoquinol SA, Viel et Compagnie, Vilmorin et Cie SA, Vranken Pommery Monopole SA & Ymagis SA to be removed from the CAC small index

* Dassault Aviation, Direct Energie, Fleury Michon, Kaufman & Broad, Linedata Services, Maisons du Monde to be included in the CAC Mid & Small index

* Acanthe Development, Akka Technologies, Altarea, ANF Immobilier, Argan, Cegedim, FFP, Herige, LISI, Medtech, Netgem, Neurones, Officciis Properties, TFF Group, Thermador Groupe, Union Financiere de France, Vetoquinol, Viel et Compagnie, Vilmorin et Cie, Vranken Pommery Monopole & Ymagis to be removed from the CAC Mid & Small index

* Dassault Aviation, Direct Energie, Fleury Michon, Kaufman & Broad, Linedata Services, Maisons du Monde to be included in the CAC All-Tradable index

* Acanthe Development, Akka Technologies, Altarea, ANF Immobilier, Argan, Cegedim, FFP, Herige, LISI, Medtech, Netgem, Neurones, Officciis Properties, TFF Group, Thermador Groupe, Union Financiere de France, Vetoquinol, Viel et Compagnie, Vilmorin et Cie, Vranken Pommery Monopole & Ymagis to be removed from the CAC All-Tradable index

* Changes will be effective as of Sept. 16 Source text: bit.ly/2cx0qxw Further company coverage: