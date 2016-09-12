BRIEF-Prisa completes acquisition of education business from Carvajal

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Promotora de Informaciones SA (Prisa) :

* Said Saturday its unit Grupo Santillana Educacion Global SL had completed acquisition of education business of Carvajal SA for 14.3 million euros ($16.1 million)

* Operation involved purchase of shares in companies engaged in education business in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico

* Shares of Grupo Editorial Norma SA were not transferred as the company had not obtained relevant authorization from the competition bodies

