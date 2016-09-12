FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Prisa completes acquisition of education business from Carvajal
September 12, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Prisa completes acquisition of education business from Carvajal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Promotora de Informaciones SA (Prisa) :

* Said Saturday its unit Grupo Santillana Educacion Global SL had completed acquisition of education business of Carvajal SA for 14.3 million euros ($16.1 million)

* Operation involved purchase of shares in companies engaged in education business in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico

* Shares of Grupo Editorial Norma SA were not transferred as the company had not obtained relevant authorization from the competition bodies

Source text: bit.ly/2ckSw7W

Further company coverage:

$1 = 2,918.0000 Colombian pesos $1 = 0.8896 euros Gdynia Newsroom

