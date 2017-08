Sept 12 (Reuters) - Damf Inwestycje SA :

* Said on Friday that Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. acquired 8.51 pct stake in the company

* Sloneczne Inwestycje increased its stake in the company to 28.1 pct from 19.58 pct

