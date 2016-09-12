FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Italia Independent Group proposes capital increase for up to EUR 15 mln
September 12, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Italia Independent Group proposes capital increase for up to EUR 15 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Italia Independent Group SpA :

* Said on Friday its board approved the proposal, a plan announced on June 26, of a capital increase for 15 million euros ($16.87 million)

* Capital increase will be offered to shareholders via rights issue for up to 4.9 million euros

* The remaining 10.1 million euros will be offered to majority shareholder Lapo Elkann as well as to selected investors

* Capital increase proposal envisages a subscription price of at least 5.75 euros per share

* Estimates that the capital increase will be completed by the end of 2016

$1 = 0.8893 euros Gdynia Newsroom

