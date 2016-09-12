FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Guillemot family takes its stake in Ubisoft to 12.84 percent of capital-AMF
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 12, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Guillemot family takes its stake in Ubisoft to 12.84 percent of capital-AMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ubisoft Entertainment SA

* The Guillemot family increased its stake in Ubisoft to 12.84 percent from 9.20 percent previously, according to a regulatory filing of the French markets authority AMF.

* The Guillemot family now owns 18.91 percent of voting rights in the video games maker, AMF says

* Ubisoft said last week that Guillemot Brothers SE and a bank had entered into an agreement related to the purchase of up to 4,000,008 shares in Ubisoft, representing 3.5 percent of its capital. Further company coverage:

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.