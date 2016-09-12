LinkedIn launches "Lite" version for mobile browsing in India
Sept 12 LinkedIn Corp, the operator of the world's largest online business networking service, has launched in India a "Lite" version of its website for mobile browsing.
Sept 12 Contax Participacoes SA :
* Said on Friday concluded the sale of Allus division with operations in Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Spain to Grupo Konectanet SL for $140.4 million
* Allus' enterprise value of $192.0 million was adjusted for the debt and other liabilities and contingencies
YOQNEAM, Israel, Sept 12 Israeli technology start-up UPnRIDE Robotics is launching an innovative upright, self-stabilising wheelchair at a medical conference in Germany next month and the company hopes the device will hit the market next year.
* Oncology bispecific program XmAb14045 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies