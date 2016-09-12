FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Electrolux CEO sees no need change demand outlook, little impact from WTO ruling
September 12, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Electrolux CEO sees no need change demand outlook, little impact from WTO ruling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment, background)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Electrolux CEO Jonas Samuelson to journalists on sidelines of media event:

* CEO says in general sees no need to significantly alter FY2016 market demand outlook

* Co. sees European market demand growing 2-4 pct in FY2016, appliances demand seen up 4-5 pct in North America

* Says U.S. market has become more volatile

* Says on WTO ruling related to U.S. anti-subsidy duties on Korean-made washing machines, will affect Electrolux relatively little due to small exposure

* South Korea last week largely won an appeal ruling at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday, putting U.S. anti-subsidy duties on Korean-made washing machines at risk

* The news has weighed on shares of white goods makers such as Electrolux and Whirlpool Inc

* Electrolux CEO says raw material price impact forecast largely unchanged

* Co said in July sees positive raw material cost effect of around 750 mln SEK in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
