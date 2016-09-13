FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MEDIA-Rapper Jay Z's Tidal books 2015 loss - Dagens Naeringsliv
September 13, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

MEDIA-Rapper Jay Z's Tidal books 2015 loss - Dagens Naeringsliv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Rapper Jay Z's firm Aspiro AB, the holding company owning music streaming service Tidal, booked a net loss of 239.5 million Swedish crowns ($28.23 million) in 2015, Norwegian newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Tuesday. In 2014 the company saw a net loss of 84 million crowns

** Jay Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, agreed to buy Aspiro in January of 2015 for $56 million

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy ($1 = 8.4852 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
