BRIEF-Banco Popolare sets liquidation value for shares at 3.156 euros

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Banco Popolare says:

* will hold extraordinary shareholders' meeting to vote on a planned merger with Banca Popolare di Milano on Oct. 14, on first call, and on Oct. 15, on second call

* the approval of the merger will trigger the right of withdrawal for shareholders who are not in favour of the merger

* liquidation value for its shares placed under withdrawal is 3.156 euros each

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)