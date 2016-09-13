BRIEF-Pierrel receives new payments for its future capital increase

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Pierrel SpA :

* Said on Monday that shareholder Fin Posillipo SpA, owner of a 36.4 percent stake in Pierrel, made a payment for a future capital increase of 1.8 million euros ($2.02 million)

* Fin Posillipo SpA has made payments for a future capital increase of a total of 6.4 million euros as of Sept. 12

* Shareholder Bootes Srl, owner of a 5.3 percent stake in Pierrel, made a payment of 0.2 million euros for a future capital increase

* Bootes Srl has made payments for a future capital increase of a total of 0.9 million euros as of Sept. 12

* Shareholders approved on May 3 a rights issue of up to 20 million euros to be subscribed by March 31, 2017

