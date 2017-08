Sept 13 (Reuters) - Cars Motorcycles and Marine Engine Trade and Import Company SA (Motodynamiki) :

* announced on Monday its H1 sales at 26.7 million euros ($30.00 million) versus 24.2 million euros year ago

* announced its H1 net profit at 0.5 million euros versus 0.2 million euros year ago

Source text: bit.ly/2cksKOY

