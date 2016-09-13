FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic: Janssen completes submission for EUAL for Ebola vaccine regimen to WHO
September 13, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic: Janssen completes submission for EUAL for Ebola vaccine regimen to WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Said on Monday its partner, Janssen had completed submission for Emergency Use Assessment and Listing (EUAL) for its Ebola vaccine regimen to World Health Organization

* EUAL is special procedure that can be implemented when there is outbreak of disease with high rates of morbidity or mortality and lack of treatment or prevention options

* Said preparations also underway to initiate first-in-human study for multivalent vaccine regimen to combat Ebola, Sudan and Marburg viruses

* Janssen's investigational preventive Ebola prime-boost vaccine regimen includes Bavarian Nordic's MVA-BN Filo vaccine

