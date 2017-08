Sept 13 (Reuters) - Banco Ripley Peru SA :

* Said on Monday approved dividend pay out for FY 2015 in the amount of 30 million soles ($8.8 million), that is 0.150114 soles per share

* There are 199.8 million shares eligible for the payout

* Sets registry date to Sept. 28 and payment date to Sept. 29

Source text: bit.ly/2c7TUg3

