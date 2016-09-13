FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's VTB to supply 15-20 T of gold to China in next 12 months
September 13, 2016 / 3:18 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's VTB to supply 15-20 T of gold to China in next 12 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - VTB Bank, Russia's second-largest lender, said on Tuesday:

* VTB plans to supply 15-20 tonnes of gold to China in the next 12 months;

* VTB plans to continue increasing gold supplies to China, the exact volume of supply is subject to demand in the region;

* In April, VTB said it aimed to supply between 80 and 100 tonnes (2.57-3.22 million troy ounces) of gold to China per year;

* In the second quarter of 2016, VTB dispatched its first batch of gold to China, becoming the first Russian bank to start direct supplies of physical gold to the world's largest buyer and consumer of the precious metal. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
