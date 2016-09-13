BRIEF-Mundial to propose private debenture issue of up to BRL 50 million

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Mundial SA Produtos de Consumo :
* Said on Monday its board of directors will propose private issue of simple, non-stock-convertible debentures totalling up to 50.0 million Brazilian reais ($15.1 million)
* The board will propose to sell units Mundial Inc and Mundial Asia, which are directly controlled by a wholly owned unit Eberle Equipamentos e Processos SA, in line with an acquisition proposal presented by ZHEPAR Participacoes Ltda
