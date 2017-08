OSLO, Sept 14 (Reuters) -

** Norway's largest bank DNB rejects Norway's Consumer Council's claim for compensation to fund clients

** Says received writ from the council in June, and will give its reply to the Oslo District Court this week

** Says case not suitable for class action with 180,000 clients like the council wants, has suggested to try so called pilot cases

** The Consumer Council launched the lawsuit in June (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; editing by Niklas Pollard)