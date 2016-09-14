BRIEF-Pharol unit Bratel concludes agreement with Societe Mondiale

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Pharol SGPS SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Bratel BV, its wholly-owned subsidiary, concluded an agreement with Societe Mondiale Fundo de Investimento em Acoes (Societe Mondiale) about the requirement of Oi's extraordinary general shareholders' meetings called for Sept 8

* As a result of this agreement, all the judicial claims related to these meetings are extinguished

* Societe Mondiale is also requesting to the chairman of the board of Oi the cancellation of the general meetings

Source text: bit.ly/2cmnFpx

Further company coverage: