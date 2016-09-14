FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-US SEC issues settled cease-and-desist order against Pharol
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 14, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-US SEC issues settled cease-and-desist order against Pharol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pharol SGPS SA :

* Said on Tuesday that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a settled order against Pharol, pursuant to which the company agreed to cease and desist from committing or causing any violations and any future violations of certain sections of the Exchange Act and Rules, and pay a civil money penalty of $1.3 million to the SEC for transfer to the United States Treasury

* The company entered into the settlement without admitting or denying (except for jurisdiction) the SEC's findings in the order

* The order arose out of disclosures made by the company, at the time Portugal Telecom SGPS SA, regarding the investments in debt instruments issued by entities of Portuguese conglomerate Grupo Espirito Santo, such as investments in debt instruments issued by Espirito Santo International SA

* The SEC's entry of the order concludes this matter

Source text: bit.ly/2c9GDDw

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.