a year ago
BRIEF-I Grandi Viaggi narrows loss to EUR 3.6 mln in Q3
September 14, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-I Grandi Viaggi narrows loss to EUR 3.6 mln in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - I Grandi Viaggi SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday Q3 total revenue of 36.8 million euros ($41.29 million) versus 40.3 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net loss 3.6 million euros versus a loss of 5.9 million euros a year ago

* Said that the drop in Q3 turnover can be mainly attributed to sociopolitical tensions persisting in the areas of the Middle East and "terrorist acts that have affected some countries of Europe"

* Sees to achieve a better result in 2016 compared to the previous year

Source text - bit.ly/2c8eoAu

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8912 euros Gdynia Newsroom

