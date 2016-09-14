FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Bayer CEO says has encouraging feedback from regulators on Monsanto deal
September 14, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bayer CEO says has encouraging feedback from regulators on Monsanto deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Bayer's

* CEO says there is no price adjustment mechanism in the agreement with monsanto, regulatory risks are under control

* CEO says had some initial contacts with regulators, have received encouraging feedback

* Crop science head Liam Condon says no decision yet on leadership of new combined business

* Condon says regarding political background, we've been encouraged by the feeback we've received so far in key jurisdictions

* CFO says too early to talk about asset sales related to antitrust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
