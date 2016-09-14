BRIEF-AEP to sell four power plants to Blackstone, Arclight JV

Sept 14 (Reuters) - American Electric Power

* AEP to sell four competitive power plants to Blackstone and Arclight joint venture

* Deal for $2.17 billion

* Sale is expected to close in Q1 of 2017

* Expects to record an after-tax gain of approximately $140 million from sale

* Company is evaluating options

* AEP expects to net approximately $1.2 billion in cash after taxes, repayment of debt associated with these assets and transaction fees

* AEP expects to net approximately $1.2 billion in cash after taxes, repayment of debt associated with these assets and transaction fees

* Options may involve reinvestment in regulated businesses, including transmission; renewable projects; additional debt retirement; buybacks