BRIEF-AEP to sell four power plants to Blackstone, Arclight JV

* AEP to sell four competitive power plants to Blackstone and Arclight joint venture
* Deal for $2.17 billion
* Sale is expected to close in Q1 of 2017
* Expects to record an after-tax gain of approximately $140 million from sale
* Company is evaluating options
* AEP expects to net approximately $1.2 billion in cash after taxes, repayment of debt associated with these assets and transaction fees
* Options may involve reinvestment in regulated businesses, including transmission; renewable projects; additional debt retirement; buybacks