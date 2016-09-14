BRIEF-Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Q4 earnings per share $2.12

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc

* Cracker Barrel reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results and provides guidance for fiscal 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $2.12

* Q4 revenue $745.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $741.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $7.95 to $8.10

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.95 billion to $3.0 billion

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $1.75 to $1.85

* Says compared to prior year Q4, comparable store restaurant sales increased 3.2% in Q4

* Sees 2017 comparable store restaurant sales and retail sales growth in a range of 1.0% to 2.0%

