September 14, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

RPT-BRIEF-Transocean CFO says company may scrap up to 12 more rigs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add instrument code, no changes to text)

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd CFO Mark Mey told an energy conference in Oslo on Wednesday:

* "When rigs come off contract, as a result of the dynamics in the market we have scrapped 28 rigs. We have potential to scrap another 6-12 rigs."

* "We see utilisation flattening towards the middle of next year."

* "Contraction in supply-demand (improved balance) will then be followed by day-rate improvement." Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

