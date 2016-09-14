FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's says low oil, gas prices have varied implications for energy dependent state, local governments
September 14, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says low oil, gas prices have varied implications for energy dependent state, local governments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's - Low oil and gas prices have varied implications for energy dependent state and local governments

* Moody's - States that retained surpluses during the oil boom and managed debt burdens will fare better

* Moody's - Credit impact varies based on reliance on energy related taxes, industrial diversity, available reserves, legal ability, political will to implement sustainable budget solutions

* Moody's - Persistently low oil prices are drilling holes into government budgets where revenues fund general operations

