a year ago
BRIEF-Orla Mining and Pershimco Resources announce merger
September 14, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orla Mining and Pershimco Resources announce merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Orla Mining :

* Orla Mining and Pershimco Resources announce merger

* Existing Orla shareholders to hold about 36.2 pct of newco shares on a fully diluted basis with remaining 19.1 pct to be held by investors

* Each Pershimco shareholder will receive 0.19 of a newco share for each Pershimco common share

* In addition, each Pershimco shareholder will receive 0.04 of a class a common share of newco for each Pershimco share held

* Under terms of arrangement agreement, each Pershimco shareholder will receive 0.19 of a newco share for each Pershimco common share held

* Existing Pershimco shareholders will hold approximately 44.7 pct of newco shares on a fully diluted in money basis

* Orla Mining says intends to raise up to c$50 million via a private placement of subscription receipts at price of $1.75/subscription receipt

* Says Marc Prefontaine will be CEO of the new company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
