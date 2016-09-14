BRIEF-Student Transportation Inc reports quarterly shr of $0.07

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Student Transportation Inc :

* Student Transportation Inc. reports fourth quarter & fiscal year 2016 results

* FY revenues increased 8.2 percent to $600.2 million from $554.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Lower fuel costs, continued low interest rates created tailwinds had positive impact this year, will continue into fiscal 2017"

* Student Transportation Inc quarterly revenue $166.2 million versus $152.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: