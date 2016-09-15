FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cemat names Abdelmottaleb Doulan new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Cemat A/S :

* Said on Wednesday Abdelmottaleb Doulan was named new CEO of Cemat

* Said former management board consisting of CEO Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CFO Jesper Bodeholt and CSO Michael Lisby Jensen resigned on Sept. 14 from management board

* Said going forward management board would only consist of Abdelmottaleb Doulan

* Doulan has been part of Cemat group for last 5 years, and holds position as CEO for Polish real estate business Cemat 70 S.A.

