a year ago
BRIEF-Immunovia to launch directed and preferential right issue
September 15, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Immunovia to launch directed and preferential right issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Immunovia AB (publ) :

* Said on Wednesday intended to launch directed share issue of about 2.3 million shares directed to qualified investors in Sweden and qualified international investors

* Subscription price to be determined through accelerated book building process

* Thereafter intends to launch new share issue amounting to about 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.53 million) with preferential right for co's existing shareholders

* Subscription price in preferential rights issue is to be same as in directed issue

* Will use proceeds to, amongst others, facilitate financing activities required to commercialize IMMray PanCan with in diabetic group and to achieve greater geographical market within High risk group 1

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.5042 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

