a year ago
BRIEF-LVenture invests $120,000 in interior design startup CoContest
#Financials
September 15, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-LVenture invests $120,000 in interior design startup CoContest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - LVenture Group SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it invested $120,000 via the conversion of bonds already subscribed in CoContest

* CoContest is a startup operating a crowdfunding platform dedicated to interior design

* Total amount for this round of investments in CoContest is $1.9 million

* Draper Associates invested $1 million, Atlante fund $250,000, 500 Startups $100,000, and the rest of the amount was a contribution by some business angels

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

