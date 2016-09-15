BRIEF-LVenture invests $120,000 in interior design startup CoContest

Sept 15 (Reuters) - LVenture Group SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it invested $120,000 via the conversion of bonds already subscribed in CoContest

* CoContest is a startup operating a crowdfunding platform dedicated to interior design

* Total amount for this round of investments in CoContest is $1.9 million

* Draper Associates invested $1 million, Atlante fund $250,000, 500 Startups $100,000, and the rest of the amount was a contribution by some business angels

Source text: www.1info.it

