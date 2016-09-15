BRIEF-PIK updates shareholders on its business situation

Sept 15 (Reuters) - PIK SA :

* Said on Wednesday that, responding to its shareholders questions, that as of Sept. 14 its overdue financial obligations do not exceed 225,000 zlotys

* Said its revenue for H1 was at about 315,000 zlotys, down about 89 pct due to reform of the education system in Poland and the introduction of free textbooks

* Said due to sale of all shares held in Skytech invest sp. z o.o., its management board will prepare new 2016-2020 strategy in next months

* Said the goal of draft resolution on issue of 50 million shares at issue price on 0.02 zloty per share is to secure the future capital needs of the company and in the opinion of its management the proposed issue price guarantees the success of the issue

* Said due to the high volatility of the company's share price its management board does not rule out proposing to the shareholders' general meeting resolution of the share consolidation at 50 to 1 ratio

* Said it disagrees with a debit note in the amount of 797,440.15 zlotys issued by Origo - Lukasz Nowacki

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: